TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to a 20-month high against the greenback on Monday, within striking distance of parity with the U.S. currency, bolstered by higher oil and metals prices and bullish U.S. employment data.

At 12:09 p.m. (1609 GMT), the currency was at C$1.0010 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.90 U.S. cents. Parity was last reached in July 2008.