April 22, 2010 / 2:56 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after Bank of Canada report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday morning after the Bank
of Canada signaled it would raise rates from current record low
levels.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9997, or
$1.0003, after the central bank released its highly anticipated
Monetary Policy Report.
 The Bank of Canada said in the report that it was time to
start withdrawing some of the unprecedented monetary stimulus
that had helped pull Canada out of recession. [ID:nBAC002401]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)

