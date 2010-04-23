FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after retail sales data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 23, 2010 / 12:45 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to
its weakest point of the session against the U.S. currency on
Friday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected.
 At 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4
weakened to C$1.0055 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.45 U.S. cents,
down from Thursday's finish at exactly C$1 to the U.S. dollar.
 Government data showed Canadian retail sales increased 0.5
percent in February from January on the strength of new auto
sales. Analysts had, on average, forecast a rise of 0.8 percent
in overall sales. [ID:nSCLNFE60U]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.