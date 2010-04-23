CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after retail sales data

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest point of the session against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected.

At 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened to C$1.0055 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.45 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's finish at exactly C$1 to the U.S. dollar.

Government data showed Canadian retail sales increased 0.5 percent in February from January on the strength of new auto sales. Analysts had, on average, forecast a rise of 0.8 percent in overall sales. [ID:nSCLNFE60U] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)