TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its softest level in a week and a half against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a day after Germany's decision to ban naked short-selling of certain financial instruments rattled investors.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 touched a low of C$1.0521, or 95.05 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 7. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)