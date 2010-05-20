CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sinks on rate doubts

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped more than 2 U.S. cents to a two-week low against the greenback on Thursday, as nagging euro zone worries lowered expectations that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates next month.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 touched a session low of C$1.0705, or 93.41 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 6.

The currency was down sharply from C$1.0442 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.77 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)