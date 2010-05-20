FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sinks on rate doubts
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
May 20, 2010 / 2:30 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sinks on rate doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped
more than 2 U.S. cents to a two-week low against the greenback
on Thursday, as nagging euro zone worries lowered expectations
that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates next month.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 touched a session low of
C$1.0705, or 93.41 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 6.
 The currency was down sharply from C$1.0442 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.77 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.