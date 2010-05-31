CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after strong GDP data

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high on Monday after domestic data showed widespread gains in economic activity kept Canada's economy humming at a fast 6.1 percent annualized growth pace.

The Canadian dollar strengthened as much as C$1.0452, or 95.68 U.S. cents, up from Friday's North American finish of C$1.0520 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.06 U.S. cents.

The quarterly GDP figures marked the largest increase since 1999, following 4.9 percent growth in the fourth-quarter. [ID:nSCLVGE627] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)