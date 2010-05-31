FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after strong GDP data
#Canada Dollar Report
May 31, 2010 / 12:46 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after strong GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high on Monday after domestic data showed widespread
gains in economic activity kept Canada's economy humming at a
fast 6.1 percent annualized growth pace.
 The Canadian dollar strengthened as much as C$1.0452, or
95.68 U.S. cents, up from Friday's North American finish of
C$1.0520 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.06 U.S. cents.
 The quarterly GDP figures marked the largest increase since
1999, following 4.9 percent growth in the fourth-quarter.
[ID:nSCLVGE627]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

