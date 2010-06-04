CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps to lowest level in over a week

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar hit its lowest point in more than a week against the U.S. currency on Friday afternoon as intensifying concerns about the outlook for European and global growth outweighed firm domestic jobs data.

The currency tumbled to C$1.0580 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.52 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 27. That compared with C$1.0412 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.04 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.

North American equity markets were also sharply lower, contributing to sinking risk sentiment, following softer than expected U.S. job numbers and news that Hungary's finances were in much worse shape than previously expected. [ID:nLDE6521H1] [ID:nN03243431] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)