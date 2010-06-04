FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps to lowest level in over a week
June 4, 2010 / 6:59 PM / 7 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar hit its lowest
point in more than a week against the U.S. currency on Friday
afternoon as intensifying concerns about the outlook for
European and global growth outweighed firm domestic jobs data.
 The currency tumbled to C$1.0580 to the U.S. dollar, or
94.52 U.S. cents, its weakest level since May 27. That compared
with C$1.0412 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.04 U.S. cents, at
Thursday's close.
 North American equity markets were also sharply lower,
contributing to sinking risk sentiment, following softer than
expected U.S. job numbers and news that Hungary's finances were
in much worse shape than previously expected. [ID:nLDE6521H1]
 [ID:nN03243431]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)

