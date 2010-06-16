FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to session high ahead of BoC
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
June 16, 2010 / 3:44 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to session high ahead of BoC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, ahead of a
speech by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney.
 At 11:32 a.m. (1532 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4  was
at C$1.0225 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.80 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.0251, or 97.55 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.
 In a speech on Wednesday, Carney cautioned investors not to
take another interest rate hike for granted, saying volatile
global conditions meant no particular path for monetary policy
was preordained. [ID:nBCLGHE60R]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.