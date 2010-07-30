CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides after U.S., Canada GDP data

TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its U.S. counterpart on Friday morning after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter, although data showed GDP in Canada edged higher in May.

At 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 hit C$1.0369 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.44 U.S., then fell further from Thursday's close at C$1.0362 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.51 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)