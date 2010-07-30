FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides after U.S., Canada GDP data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
July 30, 2010 / 1:35 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides after U.S., Canada GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday morning after data
showed U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the
second quarter, although data showed GDP in Canada edged higher
in May.
 At 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 hit
C$1.0369 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.44 U.S., then fell further
from Thursday's close at C$1.0362 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.51
U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.