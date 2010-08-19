FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after weak U.S., Canada data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
August 19, 2010 / 12:46 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after weak U.S., Canada data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
losses against the greenback on Thursday after data showed
initial U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a nine-month
high and Canadian June wholesale trade stumbled.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 softened to C$1.0306 to the
U.S. dollar, or 97.03 U.S. cents, immediately following the
releases, down from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0287 to the U.S.
dollar, or 97.21 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.