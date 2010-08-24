CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week low after retail sales disappoint

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar sank on Tuesday to its lowest level in seven weeks against the greenback after Canadian retail sales data came in weaker than expected and global risk appetite faded on growing concerns about the slowing pace of economic recovery.

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 hit a session low of C$1.0660 against the U.S. dollar, or 93.81 U.S. cents, more than a penny lower than Monday's finish at C$1.0523 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.03 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)