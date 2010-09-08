FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps to session high after BoC raises rates
#Canada Dollar Report
September 8, 2010 / 1:14 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps to session high after BoC raises rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after the
Bank of Canada raised interest rates, as expected.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to C$1.0441 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.78 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0486 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.37 cents, just ahead of the policy announcement.
It was also firmer than Tuesday's close at C$1.0480 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.42 U.S. cents.
 The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate for a
third consecutive time by 25 basis points, to 1 percent, but
cautioned that a weak U.S. economy would hamper Canada's
recovery. For more see [ID:nBCL8KE615].
 Short-dated government bonds turned lower, while
longer-dated maturities extended the decline after the
announcement.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)

