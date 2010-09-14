FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S., Canada data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 14, 2010 / 12:48 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S., Canada data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a session high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data, which further eased fears of a double-dip recession.

Government data showed sales at U.S. retailers increased more than expected in August, notching their largest gain in five months on strong receipts at gasoline stations and clothing outlets. [ID:nN13206701]

Separately, a report showed Canada's industrial capacity use rose in the second quarter of 2010, the fourth consecutive increase, thanks to strength in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. [ID:nN14247776]

At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D3 hit C$1.0252 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.54 U.S. cents, then quickly extended gains to C$1.0246 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.60 U.S. cents, its highest since Aug. 6.

On Monday, the currency finished at C$1.0273 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.34 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.