FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips, bonds firm as inflation slows
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 21, 2010 / 11:11 AM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips, bonds firm as inflation slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after Canada's
annual inflation rate in August slowed, suggesting the Bank of
Canada may pause in its interest rate hiking campaign.
 The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0324 to the U.S. dollar, or
96.86 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0285 to the U.S. dollar, or
97.23 U.S. cents, shortly before the data was released.
 Canada's annual inflation rate in August slowed to 1.7
percent from 1.8 percent in July as energy prices moderated and
clothing prices fell, Statistics Canada said. The annual core
inflation rate remained at 1.6 percent in August from July. For
details, see [ID:nSCLLKE65M]
 Most Canadian bond prices turned positive after the data.
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.