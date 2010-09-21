FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits day's high and low after Fed statement
#Canada Dollar Report
September 21, 2010 / 6:33 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits day's high and low after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its
highest and lowest points of the session against the U.S.
currency on Tuesday, while bonds remained mixed, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it stood ready to help the economy if
needed.
 The Fed, which made no shift in monetary policy at the end
of its one-day meeting, said it was prepared to provide
additional support to bolster a modest economic recovery,
suggesting it may be preparing to do more to keep unemployment
from rising and prices from falling. [ID:nN20109053]
 The currency briefly dropped to C$1.0332 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.79 U.S. cents, then turned convincingly higher to
sit higher than the previous session's close.
 At 2:23 p.m. (1823 GMT), the currency was at C$1.0261 to
the U.S. dollar, or 97.46 U.S. cents, up from Monday's close at
C$1.0293, or 97.15 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

