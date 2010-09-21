CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits day's high and low after Fed statement

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its highest and lowest points of the session against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, while bonds remained mixed, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it stood ready to help the economy if needed.

The Fed, which made no shift in monetary policy at the end of its one-day meeting, said it was prepared to provide additional support to bolster a modest economic recovery, suggesting it may be preparing to do more to keep unemployment from rising and prices from falling. [ID:nN20109053]

The currency briefly dropped to C$1.0332 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.79 U.S. cents, then turned convincingly higher to sit higher than the previous session's close.

At 2:23 p.m. (1823 GMT), the currency was at C$1.0261 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.46 U.S. cents, up from Monday's close at C$1.0293, or 97.15 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)