7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after retail sales data
#Canada Dollar Report
September 22, 2010 / 12:45 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a
session low versus the U.S. currency on Wednesday after
domestic data showed retail sales fell unexpectedly in July.
 Total retail sales edged 0.1 percent lower in the month,
dragged down by a sharp decline in purchases of home
furnishings, which overshadowed a rise in car sales, Statistics
Canada said on Wednesday.. [ID:nN22252766]
 At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the currency hit C$1.0288 to the
U.S. dollar, or 97.20 U.S. cents, down from Tuesday's finish at
C$1.0268 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.39 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

