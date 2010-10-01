CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session high after U.S. data

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a session high on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending rose slightly more than market expectations, which added to earlier support generated by firm commodity prices.

At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0242 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.64 U.S. cents, then quickly strengthened further to C$1.0239. On Thursday, it finished at C$1.0290 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents.

Data showed U.S. consumer spending rose slightly more than expected in August, but inflation remained subdued, leaving the door open for the Federal Reserve to launch a fresh round of monetary policy easing. [ID:nN30290786] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)