7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session high after U.S. data
October 1, 2010 / 12:51 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session high after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a
session high on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending
rose slightly more than market expectations, which added to
earlier support generated by firm commodity prices.
 At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0242 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.64 U.S. cents, then
quickly strengthened further to C$1.0239. On Thursday, it
finished at C$1.0290 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents.
 Data showed U.S. consumer spending rose slightly more than
expected in August, but inflation remained subdued, leaving the
door open for the Federal Reserve to launch a fresh round of
monetary policy easing. [ID:nN30290786]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

