7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to strongest since early August
#Canada Dollar Report
October 1, 2010 / 6:28 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to strongest since early August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against
the U.S. currency on Friday to its strongest level in eight
weeks as the greenback slid after comments by a U.S. Federal
Reserve official raised expectations of quantitative easing.
 At 2:08 p.m. (1808 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0190 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.14 U.S. cents, its
strongest level since Aug. 6. On Thursday, the currency closed
at C$1.0290 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)

