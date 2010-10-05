FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits strongest level since early August
#Canada Dollar Report
October 5, 2010 / 1:26 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits strongest level since early August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a
session peak against the U.S. currency on Tuesday as investor
risk appetite rose, lifting commodity and equity prices, while
the greenback sank on belief the U.S. Federal Reserve will ease
monetary policy further.
 At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0176 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.27 U.S. cents, then
quickly strengthened further to C$1.0172, its strongest level
since Aug. 6. On Monday, the currency closed at C$1.0220 to the
U.S. dollar, or 97.85 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
