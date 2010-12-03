CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after U.S. jobs report

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slid to a session low against the U.S. currency after a much weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for November.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 immediately dropped to C$1.0055 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.45 U.S. cents, after nonfarm payrolls rose 39,000, far less than the 140,000 gain expected. [ID:nN02238002]

The currency was below Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0039 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.61 U.S. cents.

It was already retreating from near-parity levels earlier after Canadian data showed the domestic economy gave a mixed performance in November as fewer than expected jobs were created. [ID:nN03271210] ECONCA (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)