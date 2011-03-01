CANADA FX-C$ tips lower after Canada rates left unchanged

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged, as expected, but gave no signal it plans to hike rates soon.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 eased to C$0.9730 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0277, down from its preannouncement level at C$0.9714, or $1.0294, which was also Monday's North American close.

The Bank of Canada repeated the exact language on rates from its January decision in saying that while considerable monetary stimulus remained in place, "any further reduction in monetary policy stimulus would need to be carefully considered." For more see [ID:nBCL1EE72W]. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)