FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ tips lower after Canada rates left unchanged
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
March 1, 2011 / 2:16 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ tips lower after Canada rates left unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada
left interest rates unchanged, as expected, but gave no signal
it plans to hike rates soon.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 eased to C$0.9730 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0277, down from its preannouncement level at
C$0.9714, or $1.0294, which was also Monday's North American
close.
 The Bank of Canada repeated the exact language on rates
from its January decision in saying that while considerable
monetary stimulus remained in place, "any further reduction in
monetary policy stimulus would need to be carefully
considered." For more see [ID:nBCL1EE72W].
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.