CANADA FX-C$ hits 3-year high after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a three-year high on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report.

The currency CAD=D4 touched C$0.9660 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0352, shortly after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data was released. It had also touched this level shortly before the report landed.

It then extended gains to C$0.9658, its strongest level since November, 2007. The currency closed on Thursday at C$0.9696, or $1.0314.

The key U.S. employment report showed a second straight month of solid gains in March and the jobless rate fell to a two-year low of 8.8 percent, marking a decisive shift in the labor market that should help the economic recovery. [ID:nOAT004775] (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)