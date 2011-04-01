FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits 3-year high after U.S. jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
April 1, 2011 / 12:48 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits 3-year high after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
three-year high on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report.
 The currency CAD=D4 touched C$0.9660 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0352, shortly after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data was
released. It had also touched this level shortly before the
report landed.
 It then extended gains to C$0.9658, its strongest level
since November, 2007. The currency closed on Thursday at
C$0.9696, or $1.0314.
 The key U.S. employment report showed a second straight
month of solid gains in March and the jobless rate fell to a
two-year low of 8.8 percent, marking a decisive shift in the
labor market that should help the economic recovery.
[ID:nOAT004775]
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

