FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 2-month low after U.S. jobs data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
June 3, 2011 / 12:42 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 2-month low after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled to
its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two
months on Friday, after data showed U.S. employment rose far
less than expected in May and recorded its softest reading
since September.
 The Canadian dollar hit a session low of C$0.9840, or
$1.0163 -- its softest level since March 23 -- compared to
C$0.9782 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0223, immediately before the
release. [ID:nOAT004818]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.