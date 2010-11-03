FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after Fed stimulus decision
#Canada Dollar Report
November 3, 2010 / 6:29 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after Fed stimulus decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

  TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve committed to buy $600 billion more in
government bonds by the middle of next year in an attempt to
breathe new life into a struggling U.S. economy.
 The Canadian dollar rose more than half a cent to C$1.0065
to the U.S. dollar, or 99.35 U.S. cents, up from a new session
low of C$1.0130 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.72 U.S. cents just
before the announcement.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

