CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after Fed stimulus decision

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to buy $600 billion more in government bonds by the middle of next year in an attempt to breathe new life into a struggling U.S. economy.

The Canadian dollar rose more than half a cent to C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.35 U.S. cents, up from a new session low of C$1.0130 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.72 U.S. cents just before the announcement. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)