FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as markets digest Fed decision
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
November 3, 2010 / 6:44 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as markets digest Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to a
session low on Wednesday, reversing its initial positive
reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of new
monetary easing that nearly lifted it to a session high.
 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh session low of C$1.0156
to the U.S. dollar, or 98.46 U.S. cents, shortly after nearing
the session high by rising to C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or
99.35 U.S. cents immediately following the announcement
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.