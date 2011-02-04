FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canada jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 4, 2011 / 12:11 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canada jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped
against the U.S. dollar on Friday, while bonds sank, after
Canada's economy added many more jobs than expected in
January.
 The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high at C$0.9845 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0157, up sharply from C$0.9890 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0111, just before the data was published.
 The economy added a higher-than-expected 69,200 jobs in
January, led by hiring in the services sector, according to
Statistics Canada data. The unemployment rate edged up to 7.8
percent from 7.6 percent in December as more people sought
work. [ID:nSCL4DE790]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

