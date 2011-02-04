CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canada jobs data

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, while bonds sank, after Canada's economy added many more jobs than expected in January.

The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high at C$0.9845 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0157, up sharply from C$0.9890 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0111, just before the data was published.

The economy added a higher-than-expected 69,200 jobs in January, led by hiring in the services sector, according to Statistics Canada data. The unemployment rate edged up to 7.8 percent from 7.6 percent in December as more people sought work. [ID:nSCL4DE790] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)