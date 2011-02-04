FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits fresh session high after US jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 4, 2011 / 1:51 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits fresh session high after US jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
gains against the U.S. dollar on Friday, while bond prices held
lower, after a U.S. government report showing employment rose
far less than expected in January.
 The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high at C$0.9838 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0165, from C$0.9858 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0144, in choppy trade.
 The modest U.S. jobs gains are at odds with other data for
January, which had suggested employment growth was picking up.
[ID:nLLA4DE7BA]
 Earlier, Canada's currency rallied as Canada's economy
added a higher-than-expected 69,200 jobs in January.
[ID:nSCL4DE790]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

