CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday following a surge in U.S. employment in February. [ID:nOAT004757]

The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9714 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0294 immediately after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data was released at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), from C$0.9730, or $1.0277 just before. The Canadian dollar further extended gains to hit a session high of C$0.9708. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)