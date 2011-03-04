FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
March 4, 2011 / 1:44 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday following a
surge in U.S. employment in February. [ID:nOAT004757]
 The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9714 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0294 immediately after the U.S. non-farm payrolls
data was released at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), from C$0.9730, or
$1.0277 just before. The Canadian dollar further extended gains
to hit a session high of C$0.9708.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.