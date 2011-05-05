CANADA FX-C$ extends slide after US jobless claims data

TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a fresh two-week low against the U.S. currency on Thursday shortly after data showed new U.S. jobless claims jumped to an eight-month high. [ID:nOAT004796]

Extending losses driven by a commodity-price slide, the currency fell as low as C$0.9687 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0323, its lowest since April 18. It was also well below its Wednesday North American session finish at C$0.9585 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0433. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)