6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ extends slide after US jobless claims data
#Canada Dollar Report
May 5, 2011 / 12:48 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ extends slide after US jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a
fresh two-week low against the U.S. currency on Thursday
shortly after data showed new U.S. jobless claims jumped to an
eight-month high. [ID:nOAT004796]
 Extending losses driven by a commodity-price slide, the
currency fell as low as C$0.9687 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0323, its lowest since April 18. It was also well below its
Wednesday North American session finish at C$0.9585 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0433.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

