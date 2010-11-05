CANADA FX DEBT-Canada dollar falls to session low after job data

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar briefly fell to a session low after Canada's economy added a mere 3,000 jobs in October, a fifth of what was expected, before recovering its poise to trade nearly unchanged on the day..

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to a session trough of C$1.0095 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.06 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.35 U.S. cents, before the data. Canadian bonds were mildly lower.

The currency recovered to about the same level it was at prior to the data as the unemployment rate eased to 7.9 percent from 8 percent.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 15,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate to remain at 8.0 percent. [ID:nSCL5ME673] ECONCA

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng. Editing by W Simon )