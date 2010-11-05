FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong U.S. jobs data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
November 5, 2010 / 12:56 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday shortly
after data showed U.S. payrolls surged in October, reversing
losses suffered by the currency after unexpectedly soft
domestic jobs data.
  The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$1.0016,
or 99.84 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0072 to the U.S. dollar,
or 99.29 U.S. cents before the U.S. data was released.
 That put the currency in positive territory compared to
Thursday's close at C$1.0024 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.76 U.S.
cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.