CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday shortly after data showed U.S. payrolls surged in October, reversing losses suffered by the currency after unexpectedly soft domestic jobs data.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$1.0016, or 99.84 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0072 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.29 U.S. cents before the U.S. data was released.

That put the currency in positive territory compared to Thursday's close at C$1.0024 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.76 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)