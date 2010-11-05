CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits parity in wake of U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit parity against the greenback on Friday morning after data showed U.S. payrolls surged in October and investors found the bright side of a soft Canadian jobs report.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to exactly US$1, building on gains after the U.S. data was released.

The currency hit a session low briefly after Canada's economy added a mere 3,000 jobs in October, a fifth of what was expected. But it quickly pared losses as details of the report were more favorable, including a drop in the Canadian unemployment rate. [ID:nSCL5ME673] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)