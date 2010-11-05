FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits parity in wake of U.S. jobs data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
November 5, 2010 / 1:51 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits parity in wake of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

  TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar hit parity
against the greenback on Friday morning after data showed U.S.
payrolls surged in October and investors found the bright side
of a soft Canadian jobs report.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to exactly US$1, building
on gains after the U.S. data was released.
 The currency hit a session low briefly after Canada's
economy added a mere 3,000 jobs in October, a fifth of what was
expected. But it quickly pared losses as details of the report
were more favorable, including a drop in the Canadian
unemployment rate. [ID:nSCL5ME673]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.