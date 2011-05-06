CANADA FX-C$ firms after Canada jobs gain in April

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar jumped to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed Canada's employment picked up steam in April.

Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 58,300 jobs in April, mainly part-time positions with hiring led by the services sector, according to Statistics Canada data. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 22,500 jobs in April. [ID:nSCL6GE7BO]

The Canadian dollar firmed about 35 ticks to C$0.9600 after the data. It was also up from Thursday's North American finish at C$0.9682 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0328.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)