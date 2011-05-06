CANADA FX-C$ hits session high on strong U.S. jobs

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. currency on Friday morning, after data showed U.S. employment increased far more than expected in April.

The currency CAD=D4 rose to C$0.9592 against the greenback, or $1.0425, up from C$0.9644, or $1.0369, immediately before the data. [ID:nOAT004799]

The Canadian dollar was already on solid footing compared to Thursday's close, following its own upside surprise in employment figures. [ID:nN06160819] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)