FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar soars to 5-month high
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
October 6, 2010 / 3:02 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar soars to 5-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar raced to its
highest level in five months against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, supported by firmer commodities as the greenback
slid.
 The U.S. dollar fell to a 15-year low against the yen and
an 8-1/2 month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday
hurt by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further ease
monetary policy. [FRX/]
 At 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4
was at C$1.0102 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.99 U.S. cents, its
highest level since May 3.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway; editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.