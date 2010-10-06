CANADA FX-Canadian dollar soars to 5-month high

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar raced to its highest level in five months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, supported by firmer commodities as the greenback slid.

The U.S. dollar fell to a 15-year low against the yen and an 8-1/2 month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday hurt by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further ease monetary policy. [FRX/]

At 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was at C$1.0102 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.99 U.S. cents, its highest level since May 3. (Editing by Peter Galloway; editing by Peter Galloway)