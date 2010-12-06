CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low vs greenback

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a session low against the U.S. currency on Monday, dragged down in part by a broadly firmer greenback on persistent concerns about the European debt crisis.

At 8:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), the Canadian dollar hit C$1.0084 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.17 U.S. cents, down from Friday's finish at C$1.0033, or 99.67 U.S. cents.

The move lower also coincided with domestic government data that showed the value of Canadian building permits fell 6.5 percent in October from September on a sharp decline in housing construction. [ID:nSCL6NE67M]