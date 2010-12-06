FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low vs greenback
#Canada Dollar Report
December 6, 2010 / 1:47 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low vs greenback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session low against the U.S. currency on Monday, dragged down
in part by a broadly firmer greenback on persistent concerns
about the European debt crisis.
 At 8:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), the Canadian dollar hit C$1.0084
to the U.S. dollar, or 99.17 U.S. cents, down from Friday's
finish at C$1.0033, or 99.67 U.S. cents.
 The move lower also coincided with domestic government data
that showed the value of Canadian building permits fell 6.5
percent in October from September on a sharp decline in housing
construction. [ID:nSCL6NE67M]

