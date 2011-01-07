FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ extends gains after US jobs figures
#Canada Dollar Report
January 7, 2011 / 1:48 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ extends gains after US jobs figures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar stretched
early gains to a fresh session high against the greenback on
Friday in volatile trade after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for
December came in well below market expectations.
 The currency CAD=D4 reached C$0.9899 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0102, compared with C$0.9924 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0077 going into the release of U.S. jobs figures.
 Canada's dollar initially pared gains on the news that the
U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected but recovered
and climbed as the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest in
more than 1-1/2 years. For details see [ID:nN06134458].
 Earlier the currency firmed as data showed the domestic
economy added 22,000 jobs in December compared with 15,200 in
November, and more than the 17,500 forecast. The unemployment
rate held steady at 7.6 percent for a second month. For details
see [ID:nnSCL7CE78A].
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)

