CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after firm jobs data

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Friday after domestic December employment data beat expectations.

The currency CAD=D4 reached C$0.9942 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0058, compared with C$0.9964 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0036 going into the release.

Canada's economy added 22,000 jobs in December compared with 15,200 in November, on the strength of manufacturing and full-time employment, Statistics Canada said. The unemployment rate held steady at 7.6 percent for a second month. For details, see [ID:nnSCL7CE78A] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)