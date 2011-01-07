FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after firm jobs data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
January 7, 2011 / 12:12 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after firm jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the greenback on Friday after domestic
December employment data beat expectations.
 The currency CAD=D4 reached C$0.9942 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0058, compared with C$0.9964 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0036 going into the release.
 Canada's economy added 22,000 jobs in December compared
with 15,200 in November, on the strength of manufacturing and
full-time employment, Statistics Canada said. The unemployment
rate held steady at 7.6 percent for a second month. For
details, see [ID:nnSCL7CE78A]
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Claire Sibonney; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.