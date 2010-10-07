CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after data

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after domestic building permits plunged in August, well below market expectations. [ID:nN07]

At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0131 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.71 U.S. cents, lower from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0107 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.94 U.S. cents.

In the U.S., data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, touching their lowest level in nearly three months. [ID:nN06278713] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)