CANADA FX-C$ pulls back from 3 1/2 year high after jobs data

TORONTO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pulled back from its highest level in over three years on Friday after data showed the job market stalled in March, disappointing consensus and removing any urgency for the central bank to raise interest rates right away. [ID:nN08228750]

The currency CAD=D4 weakened as low as C$0.9584 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.043 following the report. Earlier, it rose as high as C$0.9532 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.049, its strongest level since late 2007. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)