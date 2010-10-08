CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to session low after jobs data

TORONTO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid to a session low against the U.S. currency on Friday after the domestic economy unexpectedly lost 6,600 jobs in September.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened to C$1.0238 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.68 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0185 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.18 U.S. cents, just before the data, which was also steady from Thursday's close.

Canadian government bond prices remained mixed after the data, which also showed the unemployment rate edged down to 8.0 percent from 8.1 percent in August. [ID:nSCL8LE66H] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)