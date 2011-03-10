FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ falls as Canada trade surplus narrows
#Canada Dollar Report
March 10, 2011 / 1:43 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ falls as Canada trade surplus narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell swiftly
to a session low against the greenback on Thursday after data
showed the country's trade surplus in January narrowed more
than expected.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to C$0.9732 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0275, from C$0.9715 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0293, just before the data. It was also off Wednesday's
close at C$0.9687 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0323.
 Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$116 million in January
from a revised C$1.7 billion surplus in December as import
growth outpaced export gains, Statistics Canada. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a trade surplus of
C$2.6 billion. [ID:nSCLAEE7A2]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

