CANADA FX-C$ falls as Canada trade surplus narrows

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell swiftly to a session low against the greenback on Thursday after data showed the country's trade surplus in January narrowed more than expected.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to C$0.9732 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0275, from C$0.9715 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0293, just before the data. It was also off Wednesday's close at C$0.9687 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0323.

Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$116 million in January from a revised C$1.7 billion surplus in December as import growth outpaced export gains, Statistics Canada. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a trade surplus of C$2.6 billion. [ID:nSCLAEE7A2]

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)