7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares losses after Fed statement
#Canada Dollar Report
August 10, 2010 / 6:27 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares losses after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 OTTAWA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered
some of the session's losses against its U.S. counterpart on
Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to
keep interest rates low for an extended period.
 The Canadian currency cut losses to C$1.0328 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.82 U.S. cents, from C$1.0360 to the U.S. dollar,
or 96.53 U.S. cents before the announcement.
 It was still lower compared with Monday's finish at
C$1.0267 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.40 U.S. cents.
 The rate decision, widely expected, also accompanied the
Fed's announcement that it will begin funneling proceeds from
its maturing mortgage bonds into longer-term government debt in
an effort to support a sputtering economic recovery.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

