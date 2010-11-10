CANADA FX-C$ pares gains after Canada trade gap widens

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after Canada posted a larger-than-expected trade deficit in September.

The trade deficit came in at C$2.49 billion from a revised C$1.49 billion deficit in August as exports to the United States tanked and imports climbed to their highest level in nearly two years, according to Statistics Canada data. [ID:nSCLAME677]

Canada's dollar CAD=D4 eased to C$1.0050 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.50 U.S. cents, from a pre-data level around C$1.0035 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.65 U.S. cents.

It was still firmer than Tuesday's close at C$1.0074 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.27 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)