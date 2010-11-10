FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ pares gains after Canada trade gap widens
#Canada Dollar Report
November 10, 2010

CANADA FX-C$ pares gains after Canada trade gap widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains
against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after Canada posted a
larger-than-expected trade deficit in September.
 The trade deficit came in at C$2.49 billion from a revised
C$1.49 billion deficit in August as exports to the United
States tanked and imports climbed to their highest level in
nearly two years, according to Statistics Canada data.
 Canada's dollar CAD=D4 eased to C$1.0050 to the U.S.
dollar, or 99.50 U.S. cents, from a pre-data level around
C$1.0035 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.65 U.S. cents.
 It was still firmer than Tuesday's close at C$1.0074 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.27 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

