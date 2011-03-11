FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ slips to near 2-wk low as job gains slow
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
March 11, 2011 / 12:11 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ slips to near 2-wk low as job gains slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a
its lowest since Feb. 28 against the U.S. dollar on Friday
morning after data showed domestic job creation slowed more
than expected in February from January.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to C$0.9782 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0223, from C$0.9768 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0238, shortly before the data. It was also weaker than
Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9756 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0250.
 Canada's economy added 15,100 jobs in February, while the
unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.8 percent in
February. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 21,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate to
rise to 7.7 percent. [ID:nSCLBEE7A4] ECONCA
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by W Simon )
)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.