CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after BoC holds rate, softens after

TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart immediately after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady at 1 percent, but it reversed course and weakened shortly after as traders digested the details.

The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9559 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0461, from C$0.9569 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0450 shortly before the announcement, but quickly softened to C$0.9608, or 1.0408. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Janet Guttsman)