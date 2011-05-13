FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ retreats on economic worries,
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
May 13, 2011 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ retreats on economic worries,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slumped to its
weakest level since March 30 on Friday as oil prices tumbled
and North American stocks deepened losses on economic worries.
 U.S. April inflation data undermined confidence in the
strength of the economic recovery, while renewed worries on
Europe's debt problems ahead of meetings by finance officials
next week also weighed.
 The Canadian dollar fell to C$0.9733 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0274 at midday, down from Thursday's North American session
close at C$0.9623 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0395.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.