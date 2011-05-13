CANADA FX-C$ retreats on economic worries,

TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slumped to its weakest level since March 30 on Friday as oil prices tumbled and North American stocks deepened losses on economic worries.

U.S. April inflation data undermined confidence in the strength of the economic recovery, while renewed worries on Europe's debt problems ahead of meetings by finance officials next week also weighed.

The Canadian dollar fell to C$0.9733 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0274 at midday, down from Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9623 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0395. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)