6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after capacity data
#Canada Dollar Report
March 14, 2011 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after capacity data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged to
a session low against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning after
data showed Canadian industry capacity use leveled off in the
fourth quarter and below market expectations.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9753 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0253, extending weakness by about 8 ticks
from prior to the data's release.
 Canadian industries ran at 76.4 percent of capacity in the
fourth quarter of 2010, barely edging up from a downwardly
revised 76.2 percent in the previous quarter, said Statistics
Canada. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a
fourth-quarter rate of 79.0 percent capacity utilization.
[ID:nSCLEEE7A6]
 ( Reporting by Ka Yan Ng. Editing by W Simon )

0 : 0
