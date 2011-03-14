CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after capacity data

TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning after data showed Canadian industry capacity use leveled off in the fourth quarter and below market expectations.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9753 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0253, extending weakness by about 8 ticks from prior to the data's release.

Canadian industries ran at 76.4 percent of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2010, barely edging up from a downwardly revised 76.2 percent in the previous quarter, said Statistics Canada. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a fourth-quarter rate of 79.0 percent capacity utilization. [ID:nSCLEEE7A6]

( Reporting by Ka Yan Ng. Editing by W Simon )