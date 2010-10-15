FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S., Canada data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
October 15, 2010 / 12:48 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S., Canada data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

  TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the
release of weaker than expected US inflation data and stronger
than expected domestic factory sales figures.
 The Canadian currency hit C$1.0012 versus the U.S. dollar,
or 99.88 U.S. cents, firming from about C$1.0037, or 99.63 U.S.
cents, just before the the data was released.
 The Canadian currency closed at C$1.0060 to the U.S. dollar
on Thursday, or 99.40 U.S. cents.
 The Canadian dollar on Thursday briefly returned to a
one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for the first time since
April as the greenback was pummeled to a 2010 low against a
basket of major currencies.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.