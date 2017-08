TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar hit its highest since May 2008 against the U.S. greenback on Thursday morning, helped by cautious optimism on the U.S. economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to C$0.9828 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0175, surpassing the 2011 high at C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0171.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)